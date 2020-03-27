Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,094 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Mercury General worth $37,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth about $2,283,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 295.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph bought 75,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $2,936,061.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 18,884,449 shares in the company, valued at $735,171,599.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $38.42 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.11.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.63 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 8.06%. Mercury General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.92%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.