Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $38.36 Million Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,963,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035,663 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.47% of Realogy worth $38,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 929.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 34,126 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 383,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Realogy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter.

RLGY stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Realogy news, Director Enrique Silva bought 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,655 shares in the company, valued at $866,199.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Realogy from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

