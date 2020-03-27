Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $38.81 Million Position in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 219,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.46% of KEMET worth $38,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KEMET by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 124,206 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KEMET in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of KEMET by 3,052.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KEMET in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KEMET by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEM opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.39. KEMET Co. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KEMET Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

