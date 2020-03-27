Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $38.93 Million Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 197.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,104,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.41% of Euronav worth $38,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EURN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of EURN opened at $10.36 on Friday. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

