Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $40.49 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of LivaNova worth $40,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 170,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in LivaNova by 6,270.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $99.13.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.
LivaNova Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
