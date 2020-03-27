Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $40.49 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of LivaNova worth $40,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 170,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in LivaNova by 6,270.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $99.13.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

