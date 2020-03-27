Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $40.69 Million Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.47% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $40,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,144 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 29.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 26.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

CNOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of CNOB opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $80,015.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Baier acquired 7,500 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,385.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.