Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $40 Million Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 483.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,657,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202,485 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.52% of TTM Technologies worth $39,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TTM Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $338,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTMI. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

