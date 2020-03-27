Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $41.13 Million Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,876 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of Terex worth $41,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 874,186 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,779,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 720.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 80,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Terex from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

TEX opened at $14.98 on Friday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $895.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

In related news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $95,460.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan purchased 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Insiders bought a total of 53,679 shares of company stock worth $1,002,318 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

