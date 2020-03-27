Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.93% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $38,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMG. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,444,000 after buying an additional 397,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,732,000 after acquiring an additional 317,089 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after acquiring an additional 137,715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,245,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,157,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,121,000 after acquiring an additional 84,234 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 138.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.94.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 9.00%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.67 per share, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

