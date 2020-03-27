Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,563 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.98% of National Fuel Gas worth $39,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.83.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.