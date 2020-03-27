Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of First American Financial worth $40,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,172,000 after purchasing an additional 651,033 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First American Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,483,000 after acquiring an additional 99,959 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in First American Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,106,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,505,000 after acquiring an additional 171,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,751,000 after acquiring an additional 97,788 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.65.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

