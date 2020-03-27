Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 125.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 392,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Integra Lifesciences worth $41,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IART. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 219.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,333 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,089 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,772 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 18,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IART. ValuEngine upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

