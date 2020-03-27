Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,310 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $39,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,980,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,726,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after purchasing an additional 915,061 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 739,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 509,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 379,570 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $41.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

