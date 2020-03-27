Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 171,099 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,099 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.88% of Wyndham Destinations worth $41,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYND. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $25.30 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WYND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.