Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 407,585 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,083,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,585 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $38,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,255,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,012,000 after acquiring an additional 316,135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 688,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after acquiring an additional 295,288 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $10,173,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $7,203,000. Finally, Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $6,684,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

In other news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,183.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

