Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 553,094 Shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.20% of Denny’s worth $37,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,012 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. Denny’s Corp has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

DENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

