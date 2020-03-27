Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,883 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Waste Connections worth $41,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WCN opened at $78.32 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.76.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCN. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

