Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 170,613 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,147,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,613 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group worth $38,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MUFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE MUFG opened at $4.08 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

