Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 194,289 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 194,289 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Skechers USA worth $38,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 8,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. Skechers USA Inc has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.46.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

