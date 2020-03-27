Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 51,885 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,885 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $40,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWX. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.03.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.