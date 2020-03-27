Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 75,670 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,983,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,670 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $39,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 948.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of TAK opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TAK. ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.