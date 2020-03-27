Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 947,676 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,625,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 947,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP worth $39,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

