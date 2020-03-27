Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,064 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Energizer worth $39,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Energizer by 1,269.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.33 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

