Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target to $1.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,483. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $774.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.90 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

