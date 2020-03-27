Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $164.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.89.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.31. 1,273,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.90. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3,301.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,569,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,644,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,847,154 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 17,481.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,641,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546,702 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,399,521,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,882,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,094,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,093,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $956,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.