Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €292.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €292.00 ($339.53) price target from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €292.31 ($339.89).

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.