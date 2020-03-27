Goldman Sachs Group Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $159.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target cut by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $172.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.31.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.49. The stock had a trading volume of 228,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,503,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

