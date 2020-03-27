Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 38.1% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $1,718,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ohio Strs purchased 403,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. 1,239,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,146. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 103.94%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

