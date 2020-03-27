Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of ASX GOW traded down A$204,151.52 ($144,788.31) during trading on Friday, reaching A$1.49 ($1.05). The company had a trading volume of 71,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670. Gowing Bros. has a 12-month low of A$1.75 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of A$2.69 ($1.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$2.05 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.11.

About Gowing Bros.

Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.

