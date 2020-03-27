Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,463,400 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the February 27th total of 10,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In related news, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,452. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Insiders bought 4,534,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,928 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $127.93 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.09.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

