Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) VP Purchases $12,753.40 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) VP Lawrence West purchased 57,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,753.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $127.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,005,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 100,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 620,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 17,574,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718,525 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTE. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.