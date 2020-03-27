Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Position Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,194 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

