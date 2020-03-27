Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Buys 32,321 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 186.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,321 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group comprises 4.3% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.14. 179,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384,930. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average of $216.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

