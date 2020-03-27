Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Has $13.76 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 5.2% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.85.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,241,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,492,980. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average of $184.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $317.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

