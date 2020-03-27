Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Has $9.47 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 3.6% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 30,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 124,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at $20,012,958.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00. Insiders have bought 1,113,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,612,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.39. 5,193,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,600,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

