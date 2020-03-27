Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,900 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Howard Hughes makes up about 2.2% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Howard Hughes worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2,907.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 386,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after purchasing an additional 400,100 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,259,000 after buying an additional 259,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 659,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,627,000 after buying an additional 110,876 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 909,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,328,000 after buying an additional 106,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 60,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Kevin Orrock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $189,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,719 shares of company stock valued at $648,336 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

NYSE:HHC traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.65. 103,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Howard Hughes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.24.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Howard Hughes’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

