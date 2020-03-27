Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Stake Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 1,274.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,687 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Granite Construction worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1,886,357.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,621,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 207,641 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,645,000 after purchasing an additional 135,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 862,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 264,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 693,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Granite Construction Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $638.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

