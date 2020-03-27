Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,435,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,466 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.22% of Graphic Packaging worth $107,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 891,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 207,324 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 48.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 96,145 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 40,164 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 98.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 228,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 502,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.51. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

