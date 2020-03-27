Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,048,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.84% of Graphic Packaging worth $40,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,613,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 12.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 890,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 97,943 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 34.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 115,108 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $12,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

