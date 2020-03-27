GravityCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,322.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $94,173.59 and $2,322.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.02566157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00193967 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041361 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,422,841 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

