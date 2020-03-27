Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,857,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 27th total of 6,040,000 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 951,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Green Plains stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $715.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $1,016,571.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,513,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,710,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Green Plains by 411.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 236,653 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Green Plains by 523.2% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 132,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 111,115 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,093,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 1,551.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

