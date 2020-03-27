Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 644,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,379. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.