Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Insider Gordon Hardie Buys 40,000 Shares

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) insider Gordon Hardie bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £73,600 ($96,816.63).

Shares of GNC stock traded down GBX 13.55 ($0.18) on Friday, hitting GBX 174.20 ($2.29). The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 200.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 232.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. Greencore Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 151.75 ($2.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNC shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Greencore Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 285 ($3.75) in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Greencore Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 241.43 ($3.18).

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

