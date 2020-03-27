Greytown Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.9% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $258.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.49 and its 200 day moving average is $270.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Apple from to in a report on Monday. Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.07.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.