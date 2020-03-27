GridCoin (GRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $50.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 62.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 55.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $50.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and C-CEX.

About GridCoin

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 430,460,304 coins and its circulating supply is 399,807,272 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

