Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Director Kevin F. Sullivan Acquires 8,500 Shares

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Director Kevin F. Sullivan purchased 8,500 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,850.00.

NYSE GFF traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,759. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $520.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.16. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $548.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. Griffon had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Griffon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Griffon by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

