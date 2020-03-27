GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Holdings Decreased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 311,342 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of GRIFOLS S A/S worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRFS. FIL Ltd boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,257,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,481,000 after purchasing an additional 444,860 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,285,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,146,000 after buying an additional 2,371,069 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,091,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after buying an additional 214,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,017,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,269,000 after buying an additional 531,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $50,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. GRIFOLS S A/S has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $25.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRFS. ValuEngine raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Banco Sabadell raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

