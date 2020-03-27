Groupon Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 30,267 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 250% compared to the average daily volume of 8,647 call options.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 391,904 shares in the company, valued at $333,118.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Groupon by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the third quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRPN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 36,174,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,082,853. Groupon has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $572.59 million, a PE ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.87 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Groupon’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Groupon will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Groupon from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Groupon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Groupon from $2.80 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.53.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

