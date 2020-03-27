Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $37,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GH traded down $3.34 on Friday, reaching $67.79. 842,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,490. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average is $74.98. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.70. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,275,000 after acquiring an additional 254,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,786,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Guardant Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,123,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,768,000 after acquiring an additional 44,061 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

