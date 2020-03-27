Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,158,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,768. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

GH opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.98. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The company’s revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

